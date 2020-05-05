Thomas “ Tommy” John Miller Jr, passed away peacefully at home on 30 April 2020.

He was born July 8, 1964 in Baltimore, MD to Thomas and Zetta Miller.

Tommy graduated from La Plata High School in 1983. He later went on to work for, and retire from, the International Union of Operating Engineers, IUOE Local 77. Tommy loved the Steelers, all things outdoors and tattoos. All who knew Tommy knew that he cherished his girls and he fully embraced his role as a grandfather.

Tommy is survived by his parents Tom and Zetta Miller of Shady Spring, WV, sisters Amie (Randy) Short, Ashleigh (John) Donnelly, brother Travis Miller, daughters Merissa and Cassandra Miller, step-children William Albrittan and Victoria Bowie, grandchildren Anthony (AJ) Hutchins, Conner and Caleb Danielson and Haisley Richards, nephews Logan Miller, J Snyder, Grady and Rory Donnelly, Liam Kearney and nieces Brandi Cooper, Regan and Charlotte Miller and Miranda and Aurora Short.

Tommy would have wanted those struggling with mental illness and dependence issues to not give up hope! Find a sponsor and seek treatment.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

