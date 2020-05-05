19-Year-Old Threatens Woman with Shotgun, Strikes Second Victim with Vehicle for Being Told to Slow Down Through Neighborhood

On May 2, 2020 at approximately 1:10 p.m. officers responded to Oakdale Circle in Millersville, for an assault.

Witnesses reported a male was speeding through the neighborhood in a blue Chevy Silverado. When a homeowner attempted to get the driver to slow down, the driver displayed a shotgun and racked it. The vehicle then drove off and the victim retreated to her residence.

The vehicle returned and a second victim attempted to get the driver to slow down by holding his hand out. The driver then swerved toward the victim and struck him with the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver. The shotgun was located and recovered from the vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene by Fire Department personnel.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

Nikolas Matthew Riley, 19, of Severn was charged with Assault-First Degree (2 cts.), Assault-Sec Degree (2 cts.), and Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime.

