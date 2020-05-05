UPDATE: No Injuries Reported, Subject in Custody After Barricade Situation in Mechanicsville

May 5, 2020

UPDATE: May 5, 2020, at 2:10 p.m., Police have the subject in custody, no injuries being reported with all rescue personnel returning to service.

On May 5, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the reported armed suicidal subject, located in the 40000 block of Old Horse Landing Road in Mechanicsville.

Police, and emergency medical personnel are currently staged at a command post located at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on 27108 Mt Zion Church Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) responded to the location, along with assistance form the Maryland State Police and Aviation Helicopter Trooper 7.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

