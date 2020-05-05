Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Proudly Announces New Brush Truck

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department has been anxiously awaiting their new apparatus Brush 7, which is going through the final inspections, and will hopefully be in Hollywood and in service in the next coming weeks!

Last week members of the Apparatus Committee took part in a Virtual Final Inspection of the new Brush 7. This was a first for us. Our Committee Members along with reps from Atlantic Emergency Solutions and Skeeter Brush Trucks complete part one of our final inspection. The unit is still located in Texas at the Skeeter Factory and we expect it in Baltimore some time next week. Once the unit arrives in Baltimore, our Committee Members will conduct an in person, part two, final inspection of the unit. We hope to have the unit in Hollywood in a few weeks.

Here is a brief description of the New Brush 7.

2020 Ford F-550 with 6.7 liter Diesel engine with custom body design with maximum storage capability and custom 4 link suspension and off road package

380 GPM single stage fire pump with drafting capability.

330 Gallons of water

10 Gallons of Class A foam and an around the pump foam system

Twin booster reels, 200′ crosslay and front bumper sweep nozzles for pump and role capability.

2 8′ hard sleeves

15,000 front winch

9,000 portable winch for the rear

We are looking forward to start training on this unit once it arrives. Another great job by the Apparatus Committee and our Membership for continuing to enhance our capabilities with our new Apparatus.

