Detectives Arrest Resident of Group Home After He Fatally Stabs Caretaker in Prince George’s County

On May 3rd, at approximately 9:10 am, patrol officers were called to a home in the 11000 block of Westport Drive in the Mitchellville area for the report of a stabbing. They located the victim inside of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died at a hospital a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing occurred at a group home. The suspect is a resident at the home. The victim is a caretaker. The motive remains under investigation.

Homicide Unit detectives charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing on Sunday. The suspect is 36-year-old David Strickland Jr. of the 11000 block of Westport Drive.

The victim is 44-year-old Idowu Ipaye of Frederick.

Strickland is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0021868.

