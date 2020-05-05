Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Host Flag Raising Ceremony National Correctional Officer and Employees Week

This morning, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans was joined by Lt. Col D. McDowell, Major T.D. Reece and Capt. K. Cross for an annual flag raising ceremony at the Calvert County Detention Center courtesy of Correctional Officers Sgt. Jones, Cpl. Mohler and CDFC Strain to kick off National Correctional Officer and Employees Week.

According to Major Reece, raising the flag and the new colors above the facility is a tradition as it symbolizes: A new level of appreciation and deeper respect for all first responders and health care professionals. It also to symbolizes a new beginning, a restart to our lives and our careers and is a reminder to continue to support & help each other, offer words of encouragement whenever possible.

The flag raising was followed by remarks from Major Reece as he encouraged all to recognize and honor the work of correctional professionals nationwide. “It is our duty to remember all those that work behind the walls of our state & federal prisons and local detention centers. We must recognize those that risk their lives to keep the most violent people in society confined & secure. We must show our appreciation for those vital to the preservation of a safe community, acknowledge the intention and professional services of our volunteers and convey our sincere admiration to our administrative professionals and support staff.

Join us as we reflect, honor, pay homage and ask God to bless and strengthen the families of the 7 correctional professionals killed in the line of duty in 2019. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

