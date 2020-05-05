Governor Larry Hogan Provides Update of State of Maryland’s Supply of Protective Equipment

Governor Larry Hogan today provided an update on the State of Maryland’s supply of personal protective equipment, and announced that the state has launched the Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal, an online platform that helps connect Maryland suppliers with buyers in need of critical resources.

PPE Update. Increasing Maryland’s supply of PPE is one of the four building blocks Governor Hogan announced would need to be firmly in place before the state can consider lifting restrictions and beginning the safe, gradual, and effective ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery.’ A multi-agency task force has been working around the clock to ramp up Maryland’s supply of PPE, with large deliveries coming into the state’s warehouses on a daily basis. Dating back to March 27, the State of Maryland has received:

KN95 masks: 4.5M units

Gloves: 3.5M units

Face Shields: 1.1M units

N95 masks: 600K units

Gowns: 150K units

Hand Sanitizer: 47K gallons

Infrared Thermometers: 5K units

Maryland Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal. A partnership between the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP), the portal offers a central location where buyers, such as health care systems, local emergency management agencies, and essential companies, can identify which suppliers have PPE, health care equipment, and other essential items.

“One of the biggest challenges Maryland and our nation have faced in battling coronavirus has been ensuring we have a steady supply of PPE for our health care workers, first responders, and essential employees,” said Governor Hogan. “This portal offers a one-stop-shop where manufacturers of PPE and other essential items can connect with the buyers that need these items the most and help us address critical supply chain demand.”

“As the coronavirus pandemic unfolded in our state, many of our local manufacturers, particularly those that were already producing PPE, reached out to us to see how they could help in increasing production of these critical items,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “This overwhelming response from our business community led us to partner with Maryland MEP to develop this tool which will enable buyers to search for Maryland companies that are making the supplies they need most.”

“MD MEP is excited to partner with Commerce on the Manufacturing Network Supplier Portal,” said Michael Kelleher, executive director of the Maryland MEP. “We believe this will provide a key resource to connect buyers that are in need of critical items with the Maryland manufacturers that are capable of producing them.”

For additional business resources available during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit businessexpress.maryland.gov/coronavirus.