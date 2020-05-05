Charles County Board of Education to Hold Live Teleconference Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

The Board of Education’s next monthly meeting is Tuesday, May 12. The Board is observing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will conduct the meeting via teleconference. There is no public access to the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building on Radio Station Road in La Plata; however, the meeting will stream live on ccboe.com and air live on Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOs Channel 12. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will rebroadcast the meeting as well as post it on CCPSTV under the Board Meeting tab.

Executive session begins at noon, and the public portion of the meeting starts at 1 p.m. Agenda items have been condensed to include updates and issues that require Board attention at this time. Although the Board is unable to make Public Forum live, it is encouraging the public to email comments to boardmail@ccboe.com.

Comments should be limited to 250 words. Board members will read all comments as well as post them on ccboe.com. There will not be any recognitions during this meeting.

Board meetings are streamed live on the school system website at www.ccboe.com. Select the live stream image displayed in the center of the home page. The following is a tentative meeting agenda and is subject to change.

Executive session – 12 p.m.

Call to order – 1 p.m.

Superintendent’s update to the Board

Reports of officers/boards/committees

Correspondence/Board Member updates

Education Association of Charles County (EACC) update

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) update

Student Board Member update

Distance learning instructional update – Amy Hollstein, deputy superintendent of schools

Technology update – Charmaine Thompson, chief of technology

Project status update – Michael Heim, assistant superintendent of supporting services

Educational Facilities Master Plan update – Michael Heim

Food Nutrition Services update – Crystal Richardson and William Kreuter, supervisors of food and nutrition services

Five-day waiver request – Eric Schwartz, staff attorney

Unfinished business

New business and future agenda items

New business Continuation of suspension of Board policies

Future agenda items

Action items

Minutes

Personnel

Adjournment