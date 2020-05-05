Maryland State Police Still Seeking Public Assistance as Investigations Continue Into Two Fatal Hit-And-Run Pedestrian Crashes in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are still seeking public assistance as the investigations continue into two separate hit-and-run crashes that claimed the lives of two pedestrians in Prince George’s County.

The first fatal hit-and-run crash occurred between 3 and 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020 along the inner loop of I-495 near the ramp to northbound I-95 in College Park, Maryland. The deceased was identified as Henry Washington, 60, of Washington, D.C.

Based on evidence at the scene, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed Washington was a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. Investigators also believe the vehicle is damaged on the passenger side. Troopers describe the damage to the vehicle as potentially extensive and say it could involve the bumper, hood, headlight, fender and mirror along the passenger side of the car.

Anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

The second fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020. In this case, 911 callers reported that they saw a pedestrian struck by at least one, and possibly two vehicles, on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville, Maryland. The deceased was identified as Earl Rogers, 74, of Largo, Maryland.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal hit and run is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. As in the first case, callers may remain anonymous.

The cases remain under investigation.