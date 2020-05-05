20-Year-Old California Man Arrested After Armed Home Invasion in Lexington Park

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported armed home invasion with shots fire, with Detective Trevor Teague initiating the investigation.

The victim advised that Dewayne McClain Milburn Jr., 20 of California, entered the basement of the home and began grabbing items to put into his pockets. The victim stood up from playing a video game when Milburn punched the victim. A fight ensued between Milburn, the initial victim and a second victim.

Milburn held the gun to one of the victim’s head and shortly thereafter the gun was discharged one time.

During the fight, one of the victims wrestled the gun away from Milburn.

Detective Teague observed injuries to the victim consistent with a struggle and located one 9mm shell casing in the basement of the home. The gun was recovered by the victim.

Milburn was arrested by Deputy Warren Forinash and charged with Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, First-Degree Assault and Theft less than $100.



