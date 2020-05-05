AUDIO: Firefighters Returning to Firehouse Find Single Vehicle Overturned and on Fire in Leonardtown, Police Investigating After Operator Flees

On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 1:10 a.m., Engine 11 with five personnel were enroute back to their firehouse after responding to a residential fire alarm in Bushwood, when they came across an overturned vehicle off the roadway and on fire, in the area of Budds Creek Road and Big Chestnut Road in Leonardtown.

Crews reported they had the fire under control with firefighters gaining access to the vehicle to find it unoccupied.

Firefighters reported a male fleeing the area on foot in the area of Big Chestnut Road, with witnesses reporting a dark colored truck arrived prior to the arrival of police, and picked up the operator of the overturned vehicle and then fled at a high rate of speed.

Police responded and are currently investigating the crash.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

