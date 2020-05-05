Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick Announces They Will No Longer Have Planned Drive-In Movie Night due to Governor Hogan’s Executive Order

Running Hare Vineyard in Calvert County recently announced on Facebook they would be hosting drive in movie nights, complete with wine, beer, slushies, and food options!

Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, they reported they will not being hosting the planned weekends events after receiving a call from the State of Maryland, stating that having a drive in movie is not permitted under Governor Hogan’s current executive order.

As much due diligence as we took to ensure that we adhered to social distancing practices for this event, the State has prohibited us from holding drive-in movies until the executive order is either amended or changed. We will keep you all updated on when we are finally able to have this event.

We encourage you all to stay safe out there and to please reach out to your local and state administrators in hopes that we can get this changed.

