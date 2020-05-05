Calvert County Opens Emergency Vehicle Decontamination Site in Prince Frederick

Calvert County has established a decontamination site for police, fire, paramedic and emergency medical services (EMS) and other county vehicles. The vehicle decontamination site, which began operating April 21, is part of ongoing efforts to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission by providing clean, safe transport for first responders and the public.

The site, located in a cordoned-off section of the parking lot at CalvertHealth Medical Center, is available for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The vehicle decontamination site is one of many steps being taken to safeguard frontline workers and the public,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “The public can rest assured that we are taking strong precautions around the clock to make sure it is safe to ride in ambulances and other transport vehicles.”

Ambulances are decontaminated after every transport using disinfectant that meets EPA criteria for use against the virus that causes COVID-19. Calvert County averages about 20 EMS calls per day.

The Department of Public Safety contracted with Maryland-based company Pristine Inc. to provide the decontamination service and worked with CalvertHealth Medical Center to set up the site.

The process uses atomizing foggers, spray bottles and electrostatic sprayers to apply disinfectant inside each vehicle – including stretchers – as well as all door handles and any other touch points inside and outside the vehicle.

Previously, Fire/Rescue/EMS personnel would sanitize vehicles by hand after each transport. Decontamination at the new site can fully treat a vehicle within 10-15 minutes.

The site is located in the CalvertHealth Medical Center complex near the emergency department entrance. It is equipped with a tent for decontamination gear, a 25-foot camper to house site staff during shifts, an area for crews to safely remove and dispose of personal protective equipment, and a covered area for crews to wait while their vehicle is being sterilized.

