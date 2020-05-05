Maryland Department of Agriculture Says Presence of Asian Giant Hornet “Murder Hornet” in Maryland, is Highly Unlikely

May 5, 2020

The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently announced they have received many calls this week about the Asian giant hornet, referred to in media coverage as the “Murder Hornet.”

This insect was found in Washington state in late 2019. The Maryland Department of Agriculture continues to monitor, though it is highly unlikely that the hornet is present in Maryland.

If you have found a suspicious insect on your property, you can send pictures to ppwm.mda@maryland.gov

To view Maryland’s types of bees, click here. Provided by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

More information on the Asian giant hornet is available from the USDA. Click here to view (PDF Word Document)


Photo is provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture

This entry was posted on May 5, 2020 at 7:10 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.