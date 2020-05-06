Maryland Reports 28,163 COVID-19 Cases and 1,338 Deaths, an Increase of 1,046 Cases, and 48 Deaths Overnight





As of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Maryland reports 28,163 Cases, and 1,338 deaths, an increase of 1,046 cases and 48 deaths overnight.

An additional 2,863 test came back negative, bringing the total to 115,849 negative cases.

A total of 1,903 people have been released from isolation.

Number of confirmed cases : 28,163

Number of negative test results : 115,849

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,338

Number of probable deaths : 99

Currently hospitalized : 1,707

Acute care : 1,123

Intensive care : 584

Ever hospitalized : 5,497

Released from isolation : 1,903

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 129 (12) Anne Arundel 2,085 (99) 9* Baltimore City 2,752 (131) 9* Baltimore County 3,527 (149) 14* Calvert 184 (10) 1* Caroline 101 Carroll 521 (55) Cecil 200 (13) Charles 670 (49) 3* Dorchester 79 (2) Frederick 1,108 (61) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 532 (17) 4* Howard 1,061 (24) 1* Kent 94 (8) Montgomery 5,790 (304) 29* Prince George’s 8,135 (296) 15* Queen Anne’s 67 (8) St. Mary’s 186 (7) Somerset 39 Talbot 45 (1) Washington 251 (7) Wicomico 517 (11) Worcester 86 (2) 1* Data not available (72) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 416 10-19 834 20-29 3,474 (9) 30-39 4,894 (17) 1* 40-49 5,031 (33) 3* 50-59 4,996 (87) 9* 60-69 3,734 (207) 11* 70-79 2,524 (325) 14* 80+ 2,260 (585) 55* Data not available (75) 6* Female 14,848 (648) 55* Male 13,315 (690) 44*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 9,648 (542) 34* Asian (NH) 580 (48) 3* White (NH) 6,280 (562) 51* Hispanic 5,394 (91) 5* Other (NH) 986 (17) Data not available 5,275 (78) 6*