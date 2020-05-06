Maryland Reports 28,163 COVID-19 Cases and 1,338 Deaths, an Increase of 1,046 Cases, and 48 Deaths Overnight

May 6, 2020



As of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Maryland reports 28,163 Cases, and 1,338 deaths, an increase of 1,046 cases and 48 deaths overnight.

An additional 2,863 test came back negative, bringing the total to 115,849 negative cases.

A total of 1,903 people have been released from isolation.

Number of confirmed cases : 28,163
Number of negative test results : 115,849
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,338
Number of probable deaths : 99
Currently hospitalized : 1,707
Acute care : 1,123
Intensive care : 584
Ever hospitalized : 5,497
Released from isolation : 1,903

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 129 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,085 (99) 9*
Baltimore City 2,752 (131) 9*
Baltimore County 3,527 (149) 14*
Calvert 184 (10) 1*
Caroline 101
Carroll 521 (55)
Cecil 200 (13)
Charles 670 (49) 3*
Dorchester 79 (2)
Frederick 1,108 (61) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 532 (17) 4*
Howard 1,061 (24) 1*
Kent 94 (8)
Montgomery 5,790 (304) 29*
Prince George’s 8,135 (296) 15*
Queen Anne’s 67 (8)
St. Mary’s 186 (7)
Somerset 39
Talbot 45 (1)
Washington 251 (7)
Wicomico 517 (11)
Worcester 86 (2) 1*
Data not available (72) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 416
10-19 834
20-29 3,474 (9)
30-39 4,894 (17) 1*
40-49 5,031 (33) 3*
50-59 4,996 (87) 9*
60-69 3,734 (207) 11*
70-79 2,524 (325) 14*
80+ 2,260 (585) 55*
Data not available (75) 6*
Female 14,848 (648) 55*
Male 13,315 (690) 44*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 9,648 (542) 34*
Asian (NH) 580 (48) 3*
White (NH) 6,280 (562) 51*
Hispanic 5,394 (91) 5*
Other (NH) 986 (17)
Data not available 5,275 (78) 6*

