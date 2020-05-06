Maryland Reports 28,163 COVID-19 Cases and 1,338 Deaths, an Increase of 1,046 Cases, and 48 Deaths Overnight

As of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Maryland reports 28,163 Cases, and 1,338 deaths, an increase of 1,046 cases and 48 deaths overnight.
An additional 2,863 test came back negative, bringing the total to 115,849 negative cases.
A total of 1,903 people have been released from isolation.
Number of confirmed cases : 28,163
Number of negative test results : 115,849
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,338
Number of probable deaths : 99
Currently hospitalized : 1,707
Acute care : 1,123
Intensive care : 584
Ever hospitalized : 5,497
Released from isolation : 1,903
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|129
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,085
|(99)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|2,752
|(131)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,527
|(149)
|14*
|Calvert
|184
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|101
|Carroll
|521
|(55)
|Cecil
|200
|(13)
|Charles
|670
|(49)
|3*
|Dorchester
|79
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,108
|(61)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|532
|(17)
|4*
|Howard
|1,061
|(24)
|1*
|Kent
|94
|(8)
|Montgomery
|5,790
|(304)
|29*
|Prince George’s
|8,135
|(296)
|15*
|Queen Anne’s
|67
|(8)
|St. Mary’s
|186
|(7)
|Somerset
|39
|Talbot
|45
|(1)
|Washington
|251
|(7)
|Wicomico
|517
|(11)
|Worcester
|86
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(72)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|416
|10-19
|834
|20-29
|3,474
|(9)
|30-39
|4,894
|(17)
|1*
|40-49
|5,031
|(33)
|3*
|50-59
|4,996
|(87)
|9*
|60-69
|3,734
|(207)
|11*
|70-79
|2,524
|(325)
|14*
|80+
|2,260
|(585)
|55*
|Data not available
|(75)
|6*
|Female
|14,848
|(648)
|55*
|Male
|13,315
|(690)
|44*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|9,648
|(542)
|34*
|Asian (NH)
|580
|(48)
|3*
|White (NH)
|6,280
|(562)
|51*
|Hispanic
|5,394
|(91)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|986
|(17)
|Data not available
|5,275
|(78)
|6*