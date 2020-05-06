VIDEO: Man Struck by Vehicle on Three Notch Road After Flipping Off State Trooper and Walking Into Traffic

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at approximately 11:05 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Mt Wolf Road and Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck with the victim unconscious.
A Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Oaks Road in Charlotte Hall, when he almost struck a pedestrian who was standing in the right travel lane/shoulder of Three Notch Road near Oaks Road.
Police immediately requested fire and rescue personnel and reported the subject was unconscious for a couple of minutes before waking up and asking for help.
No injuries were reported by operator/occupants of the SUV.
A helicopter was requested to the scene, but all medevacs were down due to weather.
A paramedic ambulance from Charles County transported the male in his 30’s to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
The Maryland State Police are currently investigating the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.