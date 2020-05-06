VIDEO: Man Struck by Vehicle on Three Notch Road After Flipping Off State Trooper and Walking Into Traffic

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at approximately 11:05 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Mt Wolf Road and Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck with the victim unconscious.

A Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Oaks Road in Charlotte Hall, when he almost struck a pedestrian who was standing in the right travel lane/shoulder of Three Notch Road near Oaks Road.

The Trooper turned around and went to make contact with the subject due to safety issues. The State Trooper instructed the subject to get out of the roadway for his safety, the subject would not comply, and then would not comply with the Troopers order to take his hands out of his pockets and show his hands so that the Trooper could safely approach him. The Trooper again instructed the man to get out of the roadway for his safety. The pedestrian then put his middle finger up at the Trooper and extended his arms out and walked towards the middle of Three Notch Road and into the path of an SUV.

Police immediately requested fire and rescue personnel and reported the subject was unconscious for a couple of minutes before waking up and asking for help.

No injuries were reported by operator/occupants of the SUV.

A helicopter was requested to the scene, but all medevacs were down due to weather.

A paramedic ambulance from Charles County transported the male in his 30’s to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The Maryland State Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

