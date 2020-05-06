Maryland Schools Closed for Rest of 2020, with Governor Hogan Easing Outdoor Activity Restrictions Including Boating, State Parks and Beaches

During today’s press conference, Governor Larry Hogan and State Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon have announced Maryland Schools are now closed for the rest of the year.

Hogan announced that he will be easing outdoor recreation activities effective at 7:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 7, 2020., which includes the below.

Golf, tennis, boating, fishing, camping, and other activities including state parks, state beaches, and state playgrounds.

Hogan stated that citizens still need to take personal safety and should not gather in groups larger than 10 people, with the wearing of masks is still required, and take action of social distancing.

Local governments will have the flexibility to ease restrictions in their own counties and towns at their discretion.

Governor Hogan announced the multi-agency task force has been working around the clock to ramp up Maryland’s supply of PPE, with large deliveries coming into the state’s warehouses on a daily basis. Dating back to March 27, the State of Maryland has received:

KN95 masks: 4.5M units

Gloves: 3.5M units

Face Shields: 1.1M units

N95 masks: 600K units

Gowns: 150K units

Hand Sanitizer: 47K gallons

with much more supplies coming.

The full press conference can be watched below.

