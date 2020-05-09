Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Conducting Training Burn Today, May 9, 2020, in California

The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department along with visiting departments will be conducting a training burn on Saturday, May 9th on Three Notch Road in California, between San Souci Plaza and the new Ford dealership near Mercedes Drive in California.

Firefighters will be conducting training scenarios in two residences donated to the department, and will be on the scene from approximately 7:00 a.m, to late in the afternoon/evening.

Numerous emergency vehicles will be on scene, along with flames and smoke being visible from Three Notch Road.

Please use caution in the area and watch for first responders.

