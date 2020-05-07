Charles County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identification of Armed Robbery Suspect in Waldorf

On Saturday, May 2, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspect approached a cashier at a gas station in Waldorf, and asked for Newport cigarettes.

When the clerk turned to get the cigarettes, the suspect produced a knife and announced a robbery. The suspect fled after obtaining the cigarettes and money.

The suspect appears to be in his mid to late thirties, had a mustache at the time of the robbery and was not wearing any shoes. He may have freckles on his face and hands.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Gregory at 301-609-6507.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

