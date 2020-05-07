VIDEO: Single Vehicle Rollover in California Sends One to Trauma Center

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, at approximately 10:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported single vehicle overturned on its side, with one subject trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle on its side with the single occupant trapped.

15 firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood responded and extricated the single patient in under 15 minutes.

The patient was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

