Maryland Sees Another Large Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Maryland Reports 29,374 Cases and 1,401 Deaths, An Increase of 1,211 Cases and 63 Deaths





As of Thursday, May 7, 2020, Maryland reports 29,374 cases and 1,401 cases. An increase of 1,211 cases and 63 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 119,226, an increase of 3,377.

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 143 (12) Anne Arundel 2,194 (102) 9* Baltimore City 2,856 (140) 9* Baltimore County 3,662 (155) 14* Calvert 188 (10) 1* Caroline 105 Carroll 534 (54) Cecil 208 (13) Charles 698 (48) 3* Dorchester 85 (2) Frederick 1,151 (63) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 552 (18) 4* Howard 1,098 (26) 1* Kent 98 (8) Montgomery 6,032 (315) 30* Prince George’s 8,516 (309) 15* Queen Anne’s 68 (8) St. Mary’s 193 (8) Somerset 40 Talbot 52 (1) Washington 260 (7) Wicomico 541 (13) Worcester 96 (2) 1* Data not available (87) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 435 10-19 898 20-29 3,681 (9) 30-39 5,161 (17) 1* 40-49 5,269 (35) 3* 50-59 5,161 (89) 9* 60-69 3,860 (215) 12* 70-79 2,592 (336) 14* 80+ 2,317 (610) 55* Data not available (90) 8* Female 15,472 (679) 55* Male 13,902 (722) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 9,892 (567) 34* Asian (NH) 603 (48) 3* White (NH) 6,468 (580) 52* Hispanic 5,726 (96) 5* Other (NH) 1,032 (17) Data not available 5,653 (93) 8*