Maryland Sees Another Large Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Maryland Reports 29,374 Cases and 1,401 Deaths, An Increase of 1,211 Cases and 63 Deaths

As of Thursday, May 7, 2020, Maryland reports 29,374 cases and 1,401 cases. An increase of 1,211 cases and 63 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 119,226, an increase of 3,377.
Number of confirmed cases : 29,374
Number of negative test results : 119,226
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,401
Number of probable deaths : 102
Currently hospitalized : 1,683
Acute care : 1,099
Intensive care : 584
Ever hospitalized : 5,663
Released from isolation : 2,029
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|143
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,194
|(102)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|2,856
|(140)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,662
|(155)
|14*
|Calvert
|188
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|105
|Carroll
|534
|(54)
|Cecil
|208
|(13)
|Charles
|698
|(48)
|3*
|Dorchester
|85
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,151
|(63)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|552
|(18)
|4*
|Howard
|1,098
|(26)
|1*
|Kent
|98
|(8)
|Montgomery
|6,032
|(315)
|30*
|Prince George’s
|8,516
|(309)
|15*
|Queen Anne’s
|68
|(8)
|St. Mary’s
|193
|(8)
|Somerset
|40
|Talbot
|52
|(1)
|Washington
|260
|(7)
|Wicomico
|541
|(13)
|Worcester
|96
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(87)
|8*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|435
|10-19
|898
|20-29
|3,681
|(9)
|30-39
|5,161
|(17)
|1*
|40-49
|5,269
|(35)
|3*
|50-59
|5,161
|(89)
|9*
|60-69
|3,860
|(215)
|12*
|70-79
|2,592
|(336)
|14*
|80+
|2,317
|(610)
|55*
|Data not available
|(90)
|8*
|Female
|15,472
|(679)
|55*
|Male
|13,902
|(722)
|47*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|9,892
|(567)
|34*
|Asian (NH)
|603
|(48)
|3*
|White (NH)
|6,468
|(580)
|52*
|Hispanic
|5,726
|(96)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,032
|(17)
|Data not available
|5,653
|(93)
|8*