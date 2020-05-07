Maryland Sees Another Large Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Maryland Reports 29,374 Cases and 1,401 Deaths, An Increase of 1,211 Cases and 63 Deaths

May 7, 2020



As of Thursday, May 7, 2020, Maryland reports 29,374 cases and 1,401 cases. An increase of 1,211 cases and 63 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 119,226, an increase of 3,377.

Number of confirmed cases : 29,374
Number of negative test results : 119,226
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,401
Number of probable deaths : 102
Currently hospitalized : 1,683
Acute care : 1,099
Intensive care : 584
Ever hospitalized : 5,663
Released from isolation : 2,029

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 143 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,194 (102) 9*
Baltimore City 2,856 (140) 9*
Baltimore County 3,662 (155) 14*
Calvert 188 (10) 1*
Caroline 105
Carroll 534 (54)
Cecil 208 (13)
Charles 698 (48) 3*
Dorchester 85 (2)
Frederick 1,151 (63) 7*
Garrett 4
Harford 552 (18) 4*
Howard 1,098 (26) 1*
Kent 98 (8)
Montgomery 6,032 (315) 30*
Prince George’s 8,516 (309) 15*
Queen Anne’s 68 (8)
St. Mary’s 193 (8)
Somerset 40
Talbot 52 (1)
Washington 260 (7)
Wicomico 541 (13)
Worcester 96 (2) 1*
Data not available (87) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 435
10-19 898
20-29 3,681 (9)
30-39 5,161 (17) 1*
40-49 5,269 (35) 3*
50-59 5,161 (89) 9*
60-69 3,860 (215) 12*
70-79 2,592 (336) 14*
80+ 2,317 (610) 55*
Data not available (90) 8*
Female 15,472 (679) 55*
Male 13,902 (722) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 9,892 (567) 34*
Asian (NH) 603 (48) 3*
White (NH) 6,468 (580) 52*
Hispanic 5,726 (96) 5*
Other (NH) 1,032 (17)
Data not available 5,653 (93) 8*


