5-Year-Old Child Attacked by Family Dog in Lusby

On Thursday, May 7, 2020 at approximately 12:15 p.m.., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on McMichael Drive in Lusby, for a reported animal bite.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 5-year-old child was playing inside the residence, when the child was attacked by the family German Shepard.

During the unprovoked attack, the child sustained severe traumatic injuries to the head, neck, and lower hip. The child was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed, a family member on scene witnessed the dog aggressively charge towards officers on scene and as a result the officers fired shots toward the animal in an effort to end the attack. The dog was pronounced deceased on scene.

This case remains under investigation.

