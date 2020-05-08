Maryland Reports 30,485 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,453 Deaths, An Increase of 1,111 Cases and 52 Deaths

May 8, 2020



As of Friday, May 8, 2020, Maryland reports 30,485 cases of COVID-19 and 1,453 deaths. An increase of 1,111 cases and 52 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 121,702, an increase of 2,476.

Number of confirmed cases : 30,485
Number of negative test results : 121,702
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,453
Number of probable deaths : 107
Currently hospitalized : 1,674
Acute care : 1,103
Intensive care : 571
Ever hospitalized : 5,811
Released from isolation : 2,041

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 143 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,290 (105) 10*
Baltimore City 2,941 (146) 9*
Baltimore County 3,763 (162) 15*
Calvert 191 (10) 1*
Caroline 107
Carroll 542 (56)
Cecil 211 (13)
Charles 716 (51) 3*
Dorchester 86 (2)
Frederick 1,182 (64) 6*
Garrett 5
Harford 572 (20) 4*
Howard 1,138 (26) 1*
Kent 98 (8)
Montgomery 6,316 (324) 31*
Prince George’s 8,901 (323) 16*
Queen Anne’s 70 (9)
St. Mary’s 207 (8)
Somerset 41
Talbot 55 (1)
Washington 259 (7)
Wicomico 553 (15)
Worcester 98 (2) 1*
Data not available (89) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 486
10-19 969
20-29 3,848 (10) 1*
30-39 5,376 (17) 2*
40-49 5,468 (35) 3*
50-59 5,311 (90) 8*
60-69 3,972 (220) 12*
70-79 2,666 (356) 15*
80+ 2,389 (635) 56*
Data not available (90) 10*
Female 16,038 (706) 58*
Male 14,447 (747) 49*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,165 (595) 38*
Asian (NH) 631 (48) 3*
White (NH) 6,695 (598) 51*
Hispanic 6,067 (101) 5*
Other (NH) 1,107 (17)
Data not available 5,820 (94) 10*

This entry was posted on May 8, 2020 at 11:34 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.