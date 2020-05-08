As of Friday, May 8, 2020, Maryland reports 30,485 cases of COVID-19 and 1,453 deaths. An increase of 1,111 cases and 52 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 121,702, an increase of 2,476.
Number of confirmed cases : 30,485
Number of negative test results : 121,702
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,453
Number of probable deaths : 107
Currently hospitalized : 1,674
Acute care : 1,103
Intensive care : 571
Ever hospitalized : 5,811
Released from isolation : 2,041
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|143
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,290
|(105)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|2,941
|(146)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,763
|(162)
|15*
|Calvert
|191
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|107
|Carroll
|542
|(56)
|Cecil
|211
|(13)
|Charles
|716
|(51)
|3*
|Dorchester
|86
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,182
|(64)
|6*
|Garrett
|5
|Harford
|572
|(20)
|4*
|Howard
|1,138
|(26)
|1*
|Kent
|98
|(8)
|Montgomery
|6,316
|(324)
|31*
|Prince George’s
|8,901
|(323)
|16*
|Queen Anne’s
|70
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|207
|(8)
|Somerset
|41
|Talbot
|55
|(1)
|Washington
|259
|(7)
|Wicomico
|553
|(15)
|Worcester
|98
|(2)
|1*
|Data not available
|(89)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|486
|10-19
|969
|20-29
|3,848
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,376
|(17)
|2*
|40-49
|5,468
|(35)
|3*
|50-59
|5,311
|(90)
|8*
|60-69
|3,972
|(220)
|12*
|70-79
|2,666
|(356)
|15*
|80+
|2,389
|(635)
|56*
|Data not available
|(90)
|10*
|Female
|16,038
|(706)
|58*
|Male
|14,447
|(747)
|49*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,165
|(595)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|631
|(48)
|3*
|White (NH)
|6,695
|(598)
|51*
|Hispanic
|6,067
|(101)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,107
|(17)
|Data not available
|5,820
|(94)
|10*