



As of Friday, May 8, 2020, Maryland reports 30,485 cases of COVID-19 and 1,453 deaths. An increase of 1,111 cases and 52 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 121,702, an increase of 2,476.

Number of confirmed cases : 30,485

Number of negative test results : 121,702

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,453

Number of probable deaths : 107

Currently hospitalized : 1,674

Acute care : 1,103

Intensive care : 571

Ever hospitalized : 5,811

Released from isolation : 2,041

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 143 (12) Anne Arundel 2,290 (105) 10* Baltimore City 2,941 (146) 9* Baltimore County 3,763 (162) 15* Calvert 191 (10) 1* Caroline 107 Carroll 542 (56) Cecil 211 (13) Charles 716 (51) 3* Dorchester 86 (2) Frederick 1,182 (64) 6* Garrett 5 Harford 572 (20) 4* Howard 1,138 (26) 1* Kent 98 (8) Montgomery 6,316 (324) 31* Prince George’s 8,901 (323) 16* Queen Anne’s 70 (9) St. Mary’s 207 (8) Somerset 41 Talbot 55 (1) Washington 259 (7) Wicomico 553 (15) Worcester 98 (2) 1* Data not available (89) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 486 10-19 969 20-29 3,848 (10) 1* 30-39 5,376 (17) 2* 40-49 5,468 (35) 3* 50-59 5,311 (90) 8* 60-69 3,972 (220) 12* 70-79 2,666 (356) 15* 80+ 2,389 (635) 56* Data not available (90) 10* Female 16,038 (706) 58* Male 14,447 (747) 49*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 10,165 (595) 38* Asian (NH) 631 (48) 3* White (NH) 6,695 (598) 51* Hispanic 6,067 (101) 5* Other (NH) 1,107 (17) Data not available 5,820 (94) 10*