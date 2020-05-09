Road Construction Work Beginning Monday, May 11, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate One Entrance

Using funding from the Department of the Navy, construction crews, contracted by the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works will begin performing cooperative road work on the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate One Buse Road Entrance Monday, May 11, 2020.

Due to the extensive level of work being performed, the following traffic patterns will be in effect:

5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Inbound Traffic Only

From 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., NAS Pax River’s Gate 1 will be open to inbound traffic only. Inbound traffic will be diverted to outbound lanes by cones and barriers during these hours. The Commercial Vehicle Inspection Lane will be open as usual during these hours for commercial vehicle inspections.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Inbound and Outbound Traffic

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., NAS Pax River Gate 1’s two inbound lanes will shift to one inbound lane and one outbound lane. The Commercial Vehicle Inspection Lane will be open as usual during these hours for commercial vehicle inspections.

6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. – Inbound and Outbound Traffic; All Inbound Traffic through Commercial Vehicle Inspection Lane

From 6 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. NAS Pax River’s Gate 1 will be open to inbound and outbound traffic; all inbound traffic will be directed through the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Lane.

For more information on this project, contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3510.