On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., firefighters from NAS Webster Field and Ridge responded to 49245 Demko Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck in a driveway with the cab fully involved with fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Ridge reported the fire and cause is under investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.