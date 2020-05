On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 1:55 p.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to the Petsmart on Alton Lane and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle with fire showing from the engine compartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and deemed the fire accidental.

No injuries were reported.