The La Plata Police Department is Requesting the Public’s Assistance in Locating a Critical Missing Individual – Mr. Daquan Brown was last seen in the area of Charles Street and Garrett Avenue in La Plata.

Mr. Brown is described as 5-06 and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing green jacket and black pants.

If you see Mr. Brown, please call 911. As always, we appreciate the public’s assistance.