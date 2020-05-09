Maryland Reports Increase of 1,049 Cases and 57 Deaths Overnight, Total of 31,534 COVID-19 Cases and 1,510 Deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 31,534
Number of negative test results : 124,494
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,510
Number of probable deaths : 104
Currently hospitalized : 1,665
Acute care : 1,090
Intensive care : 575
Ever hospitalized : 5,932
Released from isolation : 2,159
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|144
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,372
|(108)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,208
|(154)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,737
|(169)
|16*
|Calvert
|202
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|110
|Carroll
|551
|(58)
|Cecil
|219
|(13)
|Charles
|729
|(52)
|1*
|Dorchester
|91
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,213
|(66)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|589
|(21)
|4*
|Howard
|1,170
|(28)
|1*
|Kent
|102
|(10)
|Montgomery
|6,555
|(336)
|33*
|Prince George’s
|9,205
|(333)
|16*
|Queen Anne’s
|72
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|234
|(8)
|Somerset
|42
|Talbot
|58
|(1)
|Washington
|265
|(8)
|Wicomico
|558
|(15)
|Worcester
|102
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(94)
|7*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|516
|10-19
|1,015
|20-29
|3,993
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,575
|(19)
|2*
|40-49
|5,675
|(37)
|3*
|50-59
|5,464
|(98)
|8*
|60-69
|4,077
|(230)
|11*
|70-79
|2,738
|(363)
|15*
|80+
|2,481
|(657)
|57*
|Data not available
|(96)
|7*
|Female
|16,560
|(739)
|57*
|Male
|14,974
|(771)
|47*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,337
|(611)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|647
|(49)
|4*
|White (NH)
|6,796
|(622)
|50*
|Hispanic
|6,337
|(107)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,151
|(21)
|Data not available
|6,266
|(100)
|7*