Maryland Reports Increase of 1,049 Cases and 57 Deaths Overnight, Total of 31,534 COVID-19 Cases and 1,510 Deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 31,534

Number of negative test results : 124,494

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,510

Number of probable deaths : 104

Currently hospitalized : 1,665

Acute care : 1,090

Intensive care : 575

Ever hospitalized : 5,932

Released from isolation : 2,159

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 144 (12) Anne Arundel 2,372 (108) 9* Baltimore City 3,208 (154) 9* Baltimore County 3,737 (169) 16* Calvert 202 (10) 1* Caroline 110 Carroll 551 (58) Cecil 219 (13) Charles 729 (52) 1* Dorchester 91 (2) Frederick 1,213 (66) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 589 (21) 4* Howard 1,170 (28) 1* Kent 102 (10) Montgomery 6,555 (336) 33* Prince George’s 9,205 (333) 16* Queen Anne’s 72 (9) St. Mary’s 234 (8) Somerset 42 Talbot 58 (1) Washington 265 (8) Wicomico 558 (15) Worcester 102 (3) 1* Data not available (94) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 516 10-19 1,015 20-29 3,993 (10) 1* 30-39 5,575 (19) 2* 40-49 5,675 (37) 3* 50-59 5,464 (98) 8* 60-69 4,077 (230) 11* 70-79 2,738 (363) 15* 80+ 2,481 (657) 57* Data not available (96) 7* Female 16,560 (739) 57* Male 14,974 (771) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity