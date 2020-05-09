Maryland Reports Increase of 1,049 Cases and 57 Deaths Overnight, Total of 31,534 COVID-19 Cases and 1,510 Deaths

May 9, 2020


Number of confirmed cases : 31,534
Number of negative test results : 124,494
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,510
Number of probable deaths : 104
Currently hospitalized : 1,665
Acute care : 1,090
Intensive care : 575
Ever hospitalized : 5,932
Released from isolation : 2,159

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 144 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,372 (108) 9*
Baltimore City 3,208 (154) 9*
Baltimore County 3,737 (169) 16*
Calvert 202 (10) 1*
Caroline 110
Carroll 551 (58)
Cecil 219 (13)
Charles 729 (52) 1*
Dorchester 91 (2)
Frederick 1,213 (66) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 589 (21) 4*
Howard 1,170 (28) 1*
Kent 102 (10)
Montgomery 6,555 (336) 33*
Prince George’s 9,205 (333) 16*
Queen Anne’s 72 (9)
St. Mary’s 234 (8)
Somerset 42
Talbot 58 (1)
Washington 265 (8)
Wicomico 558 (15)
Worcester 102 (3) 1*
Data not available (94) 7*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 516
10-19 1,015
20-29 3,993 (10) 1*
30-39 5,575 (19) 2*
40-49 5,675 (37) 3*
50-59 5,464 (98) 8*
60-69 4,077 (230) 11*
70-79 2,738 (363) 15*
80+ 2,481 (657) 57*
Data not available (96) 7*
Female 16,560 (739) 57*
Male 14,974 (771) 47*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,337 (611) 38*
Asian (NH) 647 (49) 4*
White (NH) 6,796 (622) 50*
Hispanic 6,337 (107) 5*
Other (NH) 1,151 (21)
Data not available 6,266 (100) 7*


