



COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, Maryland reports 32,587 cases of COVID-19 and 1,538 deaths. An increase of 1,053 cases and 28 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 127,344 an increase of 2,850.

Number of confirmed cases : 32,587

Number of negative test results : 127,344

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,538

Number of probable deaths : 106

Currently hospitalized : 1,640

Acute care : 1,029

Intensive care : 611

Ever hospitalized : 5,955

Released from isolation : 2,293

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 146 (12) Anne Arundel 2,463 (112) 9* Baltimore City 3,317 (160) 9* Baltimore County 3,862 (175) 16* Calvert 206 (10) 1* Caroline 133 Carroll 560 (58) Cecil 242 (13) Charles 748 (53) 1* Dorchester 95 (2) Frederick 1,251 (68) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 605 (21) 4* Howard 1,205 (28) 1* Kent 113 (13) Montgomery 6,762 (348) 34* Prince George’s 9,496 (337) 16* Queen Anne’s 80 (9) St. Mary’s 241 (8) Somerset 43 Talbot 60 (1) Washington 276 (9) Wicomico 571 (15) Worcester 106 (3) 1* Data not available (83) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 546 10-19 1,078 20-29 4,160 (10) 1* 30-39 5,777 (19) 2* 40-49 5,840 (38) 3* 50-59 5,609 (100) 8* 60-69 4,189 (238) 11* 70-79 2,801 (378) 15* 80+ 2,587 (669) 58* Data not available (86) 8* Female 17,101 (748) 58* Male 15,486 (790) 48*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 10,623 (631) 38* Asian (NH) 664 (51) 4* White (NH) 7,018 (637) 51* Hispanic 6,686 (109) 5* Other (NH) 1,187 (22) Data not available 6,409 (88) 8*