As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, Maryland reports 32,587 cases of COVID-19 and 1,538 deaths. An increase of 1,053 cases and 28 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 127,344 an increase of 2,850.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 32,587
Number of negative test results : 127,344
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,538
Number of probable deaths : 106
Currently hospitalized : 1,640
Acute care : 1,029
Intensive care : 611
Ever hospitalized : 5,955
Released from isolation : 2,293
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|146
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,463
|(112)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,317
|(160)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,862
|(175)
|16*
|Calvert
|206
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|133
|Carroll
|560
|(58)
|Cecil
|242
|(13)
|Charles
|748
|(53)
|1*
|Dorchester
|95
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,251
|(68)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|605
|(21)
|4*
|Howard
|1,205
|(28)
|1*
|Kent
|113
|(13)
|Montgomery
|6,762
|(348)
|34*
|Prince George’s
|9,496
|(337)
|16*
|Queen Anne’s
|80
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|241
|(8)
|Somerset
|43
|Talbot
|60
|(1)
|Washington
|276
|(9)
|Wicomico
|571
|(15)
|Worcester
|106
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(83)
|8*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|546
|10-19
|1,078
|20-29
|4,160
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,777
|(19)
|2*
|40-49
|5,840
|(38)
|3*
|50-59
|5,609
|(100)
|8*
|60-69
|4,189
|(238)
|11*
|70-79
|2,801
|(378)
|15*
|80+
|2,587
|(669)
|58*
|Data not available
|(86)
|8*
|Female
|17,101
|(748)
|58*
|Male
|15,486
|(790)
|48*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,623
|(631)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|664
|(51)
|4*
|White (NH)
|7,018
|(637)
|51*
|Hispanic
|6,686
|(109)
|5*
|Other (NH)
|1,187
|(22)
|Data not available
|6,409
|(88)
|8*