Maryland Reports 32,587 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,538 Deaths, An Increase of 1,053 Cases and 28 Deaths

May 10, 2020



As of Sunday, May 10, 2020, Maryland reports 32,587 cases of COVID-19 and 1,538 deaths. An increase of 1,053 cases and 28 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 127,344 an increase of 2,850.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 32,587
Number of negative test results : 127,344
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,538
Number of probable deaths : 106
Currently hospitalized : 1,640
Acute care : 1,029
Intensive care : 611
Ever hospitalized : 5,955
Released from isolation : 2,293

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 146 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,463 (112) 9*
Baltimore City 3,317 (160) 9*
Baltimore County 3,862 (175) 16*
Calvert 206 (10) 1*
Caroline 133
Carroll 560 (58)
Cecil 242 (13)
Charles 748 (53) 1*
Dorchester 95 (2)
Frederick 1,251 (68) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 605 (21) 4*
Howard 1,205 (28) 1*
Kent 113 (13)
Montgomery 6,762 (348) 34*
Prince George’s 9,496 (337) 16*
Queen Anne’s 80 (9)
St. Mary’s 241 (8)
Somerset 43
Talbot 60 (1)
Washington 276 (9)
Wicomico 571 (15)
Worcester 106 (3) 1*
Data not available (83) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 546
10-19 1,078
20-29 4,160 (10) 1*
30-39 5,777 (19) 2*
40-49 5,840 (38) 3*
50-59 5,609 (100) 8*
60-69 4,189 (238) 11*
70-79 2,801 (378) 15*
80+ 2,587 (669) 58*
Data not available (86) 8*
Female 17,101 (748) 58*
Male 15,486 (790) 48*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,623 (631) 38*
Asian (NH) 664 (51) 4*
White (NH) 7,018 (637) 51*
Hispanic 6,686 (109) 5*
Other (NH) 1,187 (22)
Data not available 6,409 (88) 8*

