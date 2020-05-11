35-Year-Old Man Transported to Area Trauma Center After Tree Falls on Him

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 12:35 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 45000 block of Woodlawn Drive in California, for the traumatic injuries.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported a 35-year-old male was struck in the head by a falling tree, with the the patient being conscious alert and breathing.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm the patient was not trapped, with the subject being conscious alert and breathing, and having a possible broken arm, a compound leg fracture, and a head injury, with crews immediately requesting a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

