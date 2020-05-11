AUDIO: No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Charlotte Hall

May 11, 2020

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 1:15 p.m., firefighters from Charles, and St. Mary’s County arrived on the scene of a rollover collision at Mohawk Drive and Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, and requested a rescue box assignment.

The firefighters on the scene reported one vehicle on its side, with the single occupant inside the vehicle, he was conscious alert and breathing.

Crews from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, all patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




