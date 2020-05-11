St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Month of April 12, to May 6 Juvenile Referrals

On April 12, 2020 a 13-year-old female from Valley Lee was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Travis Wimberly. Case # 22271-20

On April 13, 2020 a 13-year-old female from Great Mills was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Harassment by Deputy Blake Haas. Case # 23029-20

On April 13, 2020 a 12-year-old female from Great Mills was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Harassment by Deputy Haas. Case # 23029-20

On April 17, 2020 an 11-year-old female from Mechanicsville was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Harassment a Course of Conduct by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 23855-20

On April 19, 2020 a 17-year-old female from Lexington Park was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Driving on a Suspended License by Deputy Nicholas Hill. Case # 24326-20



On April 21, 2020 a 16-year-old male from Lexington Park was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000 by Deputy Mike Walker. Case # 24841-20

On April 25, 2020 a 13-year-old female from Leonardtown was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Myers. Case # 25764-20

On April 26, 2020 a 9-year-old male from Great Mills was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by DFC Andrew Budd. Case # 25958-20

On April 28, 2020 a 16-year-old male from Lexington Park was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for CDS Possession: Marijuana more than 10 grams by Deputy Zachary Jerew. Case # 26447-20

On April 29, 2020 a 14-year-old female from Lexington Park was arrested and referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for Driving without a License, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle, Failing to Secure Child Under Age 8 in Child Safety Seat and Operator not Restrained by Seat Belt by Cpl. Timothy Snyder. Case # 26646-20

On May 6, 2020 a 15-year-old male from Mechanicsville was referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Robert Chase. Case # 28285-20

