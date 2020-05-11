Prince George’s County Homicide Detectives Arrest 17-Year-Old on First Degree Murder Charges

Homicide Unit detectives identified and charged a suspect in connection with a homicide in Camp Springs on Saturday. The suspect is 17-year-old Damani Reddix of the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs. He is charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Jose Romero-Salgado of District Heights. Reddix is charged as an adult.

On May 2nd, at approximately 6:50 pm, patrol officers were called to the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue for a shooting. Romero-Salgado was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute. Reddix is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0021784.

