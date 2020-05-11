UPDATE: 37-Year-Old Man Killed in Single Vehicle Collision in Brandywine

UPDATE: The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening in Brandywine.

The victim is 37-year-old Nicholas Howard Moore of Brandywine. On May 10, at approximately 8:20 pm, officers responded to the 14200 block of Brandywine Road for a collision. Moore, the driver and only occupant in a pick-up truck, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Moore was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, his truck left the roadway. The truck struck a pillar in front of a building and ultimately overturned. No one else was hurt at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.



On Sunday, May 10, 2020, police responded to the area of Brandywine Road, between Airforce Road and Tower Road in Brandywine, for the motor vehicle accident involving a structure.