Two Citizens and Charles County Police Officers Rescue Wounded Osprey from Roadway in Waldorf

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Officer Chadbourne from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was working patrol in Waldorf, when he observed two people in the roadway tending to a wounded Osprey.

The osprey was removed from the road and brought to safety.

The Officer helped keep the bird calm until his sergeant responded to help, and Officers were able to place the Osprey into a large box, and was taken by Officer Chadbourne to get the medical attention he needed.

Officer Chadbourne and the male Osprey “Ozzy” met with wildlife services and was released to the Gentle Hands Bird Rescue.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Gentle Hands Rescue gives a big thanks to the citizens who assisted in this rescue!

