



COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

As of Monday, May 11, 2020, Maryland reports 33,373 cases of COVID-19 and 1,573 deaths. An increase of 786 cases and 35 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 131,407 an increase of 4,063.

Number of confirmed cases : 33,373

Number of negative test results : 131,407

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,573

Number of probable deaths : 110

Currently hospitalized : 1,544

Acute care : 959

Intensive care : 585

Ever hospitalized : 6,183

Released from isolation : 2,298

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 146 (12) Anne Arundel 2,492 (115) 9* Baltimore City 3,353 (162) 9* Baltimore County 3,948 (178) 16* Calvert 209 (10) 1* Caroline 167 Carroll 583 (58) Cecil 267 (13) Charles 756 (53) 1* Dorchester 98 (2) Frederick 1,267 (68) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 605 (21) 4* Howard 1,223 (30) 1* Kent 116 (13) Montgomery 6,909 (353) 35* Prince George’s 9,687 (342) 17* Queen Anne’s 100 (9) St. Mary’s 244 (9) Somerset 50 Talbot 61 (1) Washington 283 (9) Wicomico 690 (16) Worcester 113 (3) 1* Data not available (96) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 570 10-19 1,131 20-29 4,299 (10) 1* 30-39 5,952 (19) 2* 40-49 5,989 (39) 4* 50-59 5,707 (106) 8* 60-69 4,255 (239) 11* 70-79 2,840 (384) 15* 80+ 2,630 (676) 59* Data not available (100) 10* Female 17,505 (767) 60* Male 15,868 (806) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 10,927 (638) 38* Asian (NH) 691 (52) 5* White (NH) 7,260 (645) 51* Hispanic 7,057 (114) 6* Other (NH) 1,387 (22) Data not available 6,051 (102) 10*