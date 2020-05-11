As of Monday, May 11, 2020, Maryland reports 33,373 cases of COVID-19 and 1,573 deaths. An increase of 786 cases and 35 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 131,407 an increase of 4,063.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 33,373
Number of negative test results : 131,407
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,573
Number of probable deaths : 110
Currently hospitalized : 1,544
Acute care : 959
Intensive care : 585
Ever hospitalized : 6,183
Released from isolation : 2,298
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|146
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,492
|(115)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,353
|(162)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,948
|(178)
|16*
|Calvert
|209
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|167
|Carroll
|583
|(58)
|Cecil
|267
|(13)
|Charles
|756
|(53)
|1*
|Dorchester
|98
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,267
|(68)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|605
|(21)
|4*
|Howard
|1,223
|(30)
|1*
|Kent
|116
|(13)
|Montgomery
|6,909
|(353)
|35*
|Prince George’s
|9,687
|(342)
|17*
|Queen Anne’s
|100
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|244
|(9)
|Somerset
|50
|Talbot
|61
|(1)
|Washington
|283
|(9)
|Wicomico
|690
|(16)
|Worcester
|113
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(96)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|570
|10-19
|1,131
|20-29
|4,299
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,952
|(19)
|2*
|40-49
|5,989
|(39)
|4*
|50-59
|5,707
|(106)
|8*
|60-69
|4,255
|(239)
|11*
|70-79
|2,840
|(384)
|15*
|80+
|2,630
|(676)
|59*
|Data not available
|(100)
|10*
|Female
|17,505
|(767)
|60*
|Male
|15,868
|(806)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,927
|(638)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|691
|(52)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,260
|(645)
|51*
|Hispanic
|7,057
|(114)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,387
|(22)
|Data not available
|6,051
|(102)
|10*