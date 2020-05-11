Maryland Reports 33,373 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,573 Deaths, An Increase of 786 Cases and 35 Deaths

May 11, 2020



As of Monday, May 11, 2020, Maryland reports 33,373 cases of COVID-19 and 1,573 deaths. An increase of 786 cases and 35 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 131,407 an increase of 4,063.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 33,373
Number of negative test results : 131,407
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,573
Number of probable deaths : 110
Currently hospitalized : 1,544
Acute care : 959
Intensive care : 585
Ever hospitalized : 6,183
Released from isolation : 2,298

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 146 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,492 (115) 9*
Baltimore City 3,353 (162) 9*
Baltimore County 3,948 (178) 16*
Calvert 209 (10) 1*
Caroline 167
Carroll 583 (58)
Cecil 267 (13)
Charles 756 (53) 1*
Dorchester 98 (2)
Frederick 1,267 (68) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 605 (21) 4*
Howard 1,223 (30) 1*
Kent 116 (13)
Montgomery 6,909 (353) 35*
Prince George’s 9,687 (342) 17*
Queen Anne’s 100 (9)
St. Mary’s 244 (9)
Somerset 50
Talbot 61 (1)
Washington 283 (9)
Wicomico 690 (16)
Worcester 113 (3) 1*
Data not available (96) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 570
10-19 1,131
20-29 4,299 (10) 1*
30-39 5,952 (19) 2*
40-49 5,989 (39) 4*
50-59 5,707 (106) 8*
60-69 4,255 (239) 11*
70-79 2,840 (384) 15*
80+ 2,630 (676) 59*
Data not available (100) 10*
Female 17,505 (767) 60*
Male 15,868 (806) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,927 (638) 38*
Asian (NH) 691 (52) 5*
White (NH) 7,260 (645) 51*
Hispanic 7,057 (114) 6*
Other (NH) 1,387 (22)
Data not available 6,051 (102) 10*

