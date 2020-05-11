Prince George’s County Detectives Investigating 18-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Riverdale

On Saturday, May 9th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of 67th Avenue for a shooting.

Responding officers located the victim in an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who shot and killed a man in Riverdale. The victim is 18-year-old Adam Hartman of Riverdale.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0022906.