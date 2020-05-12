State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, May 11, 2020, at approximately 9:40 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf, Hollywood, Bay District, La Plata and surrounding departments responded to 2604 Pebblebrook Terrace Court in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire with subjects possibly trapped.

Over 40 firefighters responded, with firefighters arriving within minutes of dispatch to find a two story residence with fire showing from the second floor, and requested a “working fire” dispatch.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire while completing a primary and secondary search of the residence, with the primary and secondary search of the residence indicated negative results with no occupants being found.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The family/occupants of the residence are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross, with the fire being investigated by The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Fire and EMS, and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Bay District VFD Truck 3, and Hollywood VFD Engine 72 were filling in at La Plata Fire Station 1, as La Plata Volunteers laid Past Fire Chief and Life-Member John Matthews to rest. Matthews served for over 75 years.

