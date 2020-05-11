Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Juvenile – Manuel E. Salamanca, 17

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the missing juvenile pictured below, Manuel E. Salamanca.

Manuel is 17-years-old, approx. 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100-110 lbs, with a distinguishable scar above his left eyebrow. He was last seen on May 9, 2020 wearing a black sweater with white writing, black jeans, a black beanie hat, and well-worn white Vans low-top sneakers. Manuel was operating a maroon or orange mountain bike in the area of Willow Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

Anyone with information about Manuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact DFC. Marshall Trigg at (410) 535-2800 or Marshall.Trigg@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference Case# 20-23628.

