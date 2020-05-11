Suspect Arrested After Robbing Man in Electric Wheelchair in Anne Arundel County

On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at approximately 1:30 p.m., police officers responded to a robbery of a citizen on Route 175 near Sappington Station Road. The victim advised he was heading home in his electric wheelchair, when an unknown suspect ran up behind him striking the wheelchair.

The suspect hit the chair so hard the victim became disoriented. The suspect then stole a duffel bag containing the victim’s personal property and then fled the scene.

Western District Detectives were called to the scene, through their investigation they were able to locate the suspect, who was still in possession of the victim’s property.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The suspect was charged accordingly, and is identified as Donte Antonio Boston, 32 of Annapolis.

