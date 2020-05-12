AUDIO: Child Transported to Area Trauma Center After Riding Lawn Mower Overturns Onto Him

On Monday, May 11, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 5800 block of Ketch Road and 200 Cedar Beach Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported tractor on a subject.

A medic unit was the first arriving unit and reported the child was pulled out from underneath the tractor prior to the medics arrival.

The medic unit advised the victim was underneath of full size riding lawn mower and not a tractor, with the subject being conscious and semi-alert. The victim was reportedly unconscious for approximately one minute.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



