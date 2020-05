In honor of Nurse Week, and International Nurses Day which is on May 12, 2020, police and members from the Calvert County Public Safety, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, along with fire and rescue personnel from North Beach, Prince Frederick, Solomon’s, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments and Rescue Squads paid tribute to the nurses and staff at Calvert Health and Medical Center.

All photos are courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department!