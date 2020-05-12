National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day to Honor the Service and Sacrifice of Law Enforcement

Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur to Join in Honoring Officers Killed in the Line of Duty, Including a Montgomery County Police Officer, During Annual Candlelight Vigil Being Held Virtually

National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement. This year, the week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”



“I am honored to work with the exceptional men and women of Maryland law enforcement. The courage and faithfulness with which you serve is inspirational, and as U.S. Attorney, I am proud to be part of such a dedicated profession that risks all in service to others,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “During this week of national recognition, I want to reaffirm my strong support for law enforcement and to ensuring that they have the equipment, training, and resources necessary to protect the health and safety of officers while they are protecting the public. Today, and every day, it is appropriate that we thank and honor the members of law enforcement for their dedication and professionalism. We will never forget their service.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including Kyle David Olinger of the Montgomery County Police Department here in Maryland.

Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019.

The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil. Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be livestreamed to the public at 8:00 pm (EDT). The online event can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.

