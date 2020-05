The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is seeking an accountant/contractor for a period of three (3) months beginning May 15, 2020 through August 31, 2020 with a possibility of extension, to provide accounting technical work/guidance to the Fiscal Office until the SMCHD Chief Financial Officer vacancy is filled.

Additionally, SMCHD is seeking a Coronavirus Pandemic Accountant for a period of mid-May through December to administer the public health COVID-19 budget.