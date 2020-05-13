Motor Vehicle Collision in Ridge Sends Vehicle Airborne, Operator Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 16719 Three Notch Road and D Bryans Lane in Ridge, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with the occupant unconscious and trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one vehicle off the roadway and on its roof, with the single occupant unconscious and trapped.

Firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, and Bay District extricated the operator in approximately 15 minutes.

The victim was transported to an area landing zone, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center, he was conscious and alert talking to medics.

Police told medics the victim was recently released from the hospital in the last 48 hours, and had been taken medications for medical issues.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

