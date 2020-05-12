



COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

As of Tuesday, May 11, 2020, Maryland reports 34,061 cases of COVID-19 and 1,643 deaths. An increase of 688 cases and 70 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 135,442 an increase of 4,035.

Number of confirmed cases : 34,061

Number of negative test results : 135,442

Number of confirmed deaths : 1,643

Number of probable deaths : 113

Currently hospitalized : 1,563

Acute care : 973

Intensive care : 590

Ever hospitalized : 6,287

Released from isolation : 2,394

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 148 (13) Anne Arundel 2,520 (117) 10* Baltimore City 3,404 (169) 9* Baltimore County 4,051 (188) 16* Calvert 211 (12) 1* Caroline 174 Carroll 589 (60) Cecil 270 (15) Charles 761 (54) 1* Dorchester 102 (2) Frederick 1,282 (71) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 614 (23) 4* Howard 1,234 (34) 1* Kent 120 (13) Montgomery 7,130 (373) 34* Prince George’s 9,892 (355) 18* Queen Anne’s 103 (9) St. Mary’s 246 (9) Somerset 51 Talbot 61 (1) Washington 284 (9) Wicomico 694 (16) Worcester 114 (3) 1* Data not available (97) 12*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 608 10-19 1,183 20-29 4,399 (10) 1* 30-39 6,084 (20) 2* 40-49 6,119 (42) 4* 50-59 5,791 (108) 8* 60-69 4,318 (252) 11* 70-79 2,884 (400) 16* 80+ 2,675 (712) 59* Data not available (99) 12* Female 17,852 (805) 63* Male 16,209 (838) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 11,110 (656) 39* Asian (NH) 700 (56) 5* White (NH) 7,365 (681) 51* Hispanic 7,274 (124) 6* Other (NH) 1,433 (22) Data not available 6,179 (104) 12*