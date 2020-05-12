As of Tuesday, May 11, 2020, Maryland reports 34,061 cases of COVID-19 and 1,643 deaths. An increase of 688 cases and 70 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 135,442 an increase of 4,035.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 34,061
Number of negative test results : 135,442
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,643
Number of probable deaths : 113
Currently hospitalized : 1,563
Acute care : 973
Intensive care : 590
Ever hospitalized : 6,287
Released from isolation : 2,394
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|148
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,520
|(117)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|3,404
|(169)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,051
|(188)
|16*
|Calvert
|211
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|174
|Carroll
|589
|(60)
|Cecil
|270
|(15)
|Charles
|761
|(54)
|1*
|Dorchester
|102
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,282
|(71)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|614
|(23)
|4*
|Howard
|1,234
|(34)
|1*
|Kent
|120
|(13)
|Montgomery
|7,130
|(373)
|34*
|Prince George’s
|9,892
|(355)
|18*
|Queen Anne’s
|103
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|246
|(9)
|Somerset
|51
|Talbot
|61
|(1)
|Washington
|284
|(9)
|Wicomico
|694
|(16)
|Worcester
|114
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(97)
|12*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|608
|10-19
|1,183
|20-29
|4,399
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,084
|(20)
|2*
|40-49
|6,119
|(42)
|4*
|50-59
|5,791
|(108)
|8*
|60-69
|4,318
|(252)
|11*
|70-79
|2,884
|(400)
|16*
|80+
|2,675
|(712)
|59*
|Data not available
|(99)
|12*
|Female
|17,852
|(805)
|63*
|Male
|16,209
|(838)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,110
|(656)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|700
|(56)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,365
|(681)
|51*
|Hispanic
|7,274
|(124)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,433
|(22)
|Data not available
|6,179
|(104)
|12*