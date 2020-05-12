Maryland Reports 34,061 Cases of COVID-19 and 1,643 Deaths, An Increase of 688 Cases and 70 Deaths

May 12, 2020



As of Tuesday, May 11, 2020, Maryland reports 34,061 cases of COVID-19 and 1,643 deaths. An increase of 688 cases and 70 deaths. The number of negative test results is currently 135,442 an increase of 4,035.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 34,061
Number of negative test results : 135,442
Number of confirmed deaths : 1,643
Number of probable deaths : 113
Currently hospitalized : 1,563
Acute care : 973
Intensive care : 590
Ever hospitalized : 6,287
Released from isolation : 2,394

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 148 (13)
Anne Arundel 2,520 (117) 10*
Baltimore City 3,404 (169) 9*
Baltimore County 4,051 (188) 16*
Calvert 211 (12) 1*
Caroline 174
Carroll 589 (60)
Cecil 270 (15)
Charles 761 (54) 1*
Dorchester 102 (2)
Frederick 1,282 (71) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 614 (23) 4*
Howard 1,234 (34) 1*
Kent 120 (13)
Montgomery 7,130 (373) 34*
Prince George’s 9,892 (355) 18*
Queen Anne’s 103 (9)
St. Mary’s 246 (9)
Somerset 51
Talbot 61 (1)
Washington 284 (9)
Wicomico 694 (16)
Worcester 114 (3) 1*
Data not available (97) 12*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 608
10-19 1,183
20-29 4,399 (10) 1*
30-39 6,084 (20) 2*
40-49 6,119 (42) 4*
50-59 5,791 (108) 8*
60-69 4,318 (252) 11*
70-79 2,884 (400) 16*
80+ 2,675 (712) 59*
Data not available (99) 12*
Female 17,852 (805) 63*
Male 16,209 (838) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 11,110 (656) 39*
Asian (NH) 700 (56) 5*
White (NH) 7,365 (681) 51*
Hispanic 7,274 (124) 6*
Other (NH) 1,433 (22)
Data not available 6,179 (104) 12*

