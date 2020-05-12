Maryland State Police Arrest Callaway Man On Firearms Violations In St. Mary’s County

May 12, 2020
Maryland State Police arrested a St. Mary’s County man on open warrants for firearms-related charges and a violation of probation charge.

Colin Jacob Eaton, 26, of Callaway, was arrested Monday, May 11, 2020, by troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit.

Eaton is charged with nine counts of rifle/shotgun possession as a disqualified person.  In addition to the arrest warrant, Eaton was also wanted on an open violation of probation warrant from Calvert County.

As part of their investigation, troopers served a search and seizure warrant and located Eaton at a residence in Callaway.

Eaton was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

