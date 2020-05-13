Servpro Provides Decontamination for First Responders and Emergency Response Apparatus and Stations Across St. Mary’s and Calvert County

Servpro of St. Mary’s and Calvert County continue their decontamination process on our Emergency Response Vehicles. Over the past week they focused on decontaminating Fire Apparatus, Emergency Services (Animal Control), and Police (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Vehicles), and Fire Stations.

Servpro continues to provide an in-depth cleaning of each vehicle. Their personnel remain professional and they take additional precautionary actions by wearing personal protective equipment. Again, our goal is to slow the spread of the virus and protect our First Responders as they continue to serve our community members.

All photos are courtesy of the Bay District, and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services!

