No Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in Charlotte Hall

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at approximately 4:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicles in the roadway with one on its roof with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville extricated the patient in under 10 minutes.

All patient signed care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.