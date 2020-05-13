St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summons Served in April 2020

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office criminal summons served in the month of April, 2020.

04/01/20- Mathis Oneal Holton, age 21 of Mechanicsville- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Walker# 366. CASE# 12566-20

04/01/20- Nicholas Carman Bohrer, age 28 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Budd# 325. CASE# 9810-20

04/01/20- Brittany Michelle Morey, age 31 of California- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Delozier# 160. CASE# 19442-20

04/03/20- Valerie Ann Barnes, age 53 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Haas# 367. CASE# 18570-20

04/03/20- Terence Edward Thomas, age 23 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 17291-20

04/04/20- Richard Larry Bassford, age 46 of Leonardtown- Fraud-Person/Avoid Identity, Driving on Suspended License, and Fail to Display License on Demand by Dep. Bowling# 327. CASE# 16866-20

04/05/20- Justin Darrell Biscoe, age 32 of California- Theft by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 5212-20

04/08/20- Sakiya Rose Wills, age 19 of Great Mills- False Statement to Officer by Dep. Burgess# 355. CASE# 19759-20

04/08/20- Angela Rose Tippett-Hobbs, age 41 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Luffey# 352. CASE# 17061-20

04/13/20- Joseph Cephas Harrod Jr., age 60 of no fixed address- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 21311-20

04/14/20- Betty Jean Bush, age 50 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Graves# 354. CASE# 23529-20

04/15/20- Keon William Sanders, age 31 of no fixed address- two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Fretwell# 348. CASE# 59242-20

04/17/20- Hillary Michelle Vallandingham, age 25 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Sgt. Krum# 260. CASE# 15604-20

04/18/20- Christopher Lee Goldsborough, age 33 of Lexington Park- two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Haas# 367. CASE# 19493-20

04/19/20- Ikia Lachay Chase, age 31 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Baker# 349. CASE# 23031-20

04/20/20- Marquez Jiquan Xavier Queen, age 23 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Westphal# 337. CASE# 24637-20

04/21/20- Gerald Anthony Knott, age 47 of no fixed address- Trespass-Private Property by Cpl. Beishline# 252. CASE# 23346-20

04/23/20- Christian Alderucci, age 58 of Leonardtown- Trespass-Posted Property by Dep. Manns# 275. CASE# 24329-20

04/23/20- Ashley Lauren Markart, age 27 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Edwards# 335. CASE# 20484-20

04/24/20- John Daniel Andries, age 34 of Piney Point- Violate Protective Order by Cpl. Beyer# 246. CASE# 24659-20

04/24/20- Joshua William Pease, age 38 of Mechanicsville- 3 Counts Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by Sgt. Ruest# 204. CASE# 23962-20

04/24/20- Felicia Rokita Young, age 57 of Chaptico- Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Det. Schultz# 258. CASE# 22113-20

04/25/20- Nicole Danyelle Shanklin, age 35 of California- False Statement to Officer by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 14862-20

04/26/20- Madeline Reese Bradley, age 22 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 10955-20

04/27/20- Chazze Le Marko Hall, age 29 of Huntingtown- Theft by Cpl. Kirkner# 133. CASE# 10152-20

04/27/20- Charles Edward Stump, age 33 of California- CDS: Inhale Harmful Substance by Dep. Jerew# 372. CASE# 19653-20

04/27/20- Shilita Christine Hewlett, age 29 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Luffey# 352. CASE# 25158-20

04/27/20- Mark Alphonso Holt, age 36 of Great Mills- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 1690-20

04/27/20- C Aloysious Bowman, age 57 of Lexington Park- Attempt by Driver to Elude Police, Obstructing and Hindering, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and Driving on Highway Exceeding Speed Limit by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365. CASE# 23403-20

04/29/20- Heather Dawn Stills, age 32 of Lexington Park- Theft, and Theft Scheme by Dep. Walker# 366. CASE# 22946-20

04/29/20- Michael Tyree Mitchell, age 37 of Great Mills- Theft by Dep. Walker# 366. CASE# 2221-20

04/29/20- Austin Cameron Darling, age 25 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Smith# 297. CASE# 24619-20

04/30/20- John Irvin Eberwein, age 49 of Mechanicsville- 11 counts of Violate Protective Order and Harass: a Course of Conduct by Dep. Salas# 358. CASE# 26396-20

04/30/20- Michael Dean Pistorio Jr., age 20 of Lexington Park- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Conspiracy/Theft by Dep. Wilson# 370. CASE# 27026-20